Manila offers free rides

The local government of Manila on Tuesday announced that it will be providing stranded commuters in the city free rides amid the ongoing strike launched by transport groups since Monday.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna directed the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) to lead “Oplan Libreng Sakay” (Free Ride Program) to assist affected travelers.

MDRRMO head Arnel Angeles reported no stranded commuters on the first day of the strike on Monday as city government vehicles were deployed.

On Tuesday, another deployment began at 7 a.m. with Angeles dispatching Transporter 1 and Transporter 2.

Meantime, the Manila Police District, under the direction of Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, further augmented the program with eight additional

high-capacity vehicles.

The exact number of commuters served by the program remains undetermined as it is still ongoing. Angeles clarified that the free rides cover only the Paco

Rotonda-Nagtahan route and vice versa, as these are the areas most affected by the strike.