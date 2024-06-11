LTO: Apprehended colorum vehicles to stay impounded

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) warned Tuesday that vehicles impounded during law enforcement operations will not be released, even if the registered owner pays the fines.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, clarified that the only way the impounded colorum vehicles will be released is through a court order.

“We need to enforce heavy penalties to show to those people who continue to violate the law that the government is serious about ending their modus (operandi),” Mendoza said.

Transport groups have reported losing up to 30 percent of their daily income due to the operation of colorum vehicles.

A colorum vehicle is a private vehicle that operates like a public utility vehicle without the necessary legal permits and regulations.

In a memorandum sent to all LTO unit chiefs, Mendoza instructed that criminal charges must be filed immediately following every successful anti-colorum operation.

“This is the responsibility of the apprehending officers, heads of LES/RLES (Law Enforcement Service/Regional Law Enforcement Service), and heads of office. Failure to do so shall be subject to administrative liability,” Mendoza said.