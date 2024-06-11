LATEST

Just transition, just compensation

LOOK: Members of the Philippine National Waste Workers Alliance, along with various environmental groups, called for a just transition in the environmental sector at the meeting titled "Freedom from Pollution, Poverty, and Wasteful Systems: Waste Workers Call for Equal Rights, Push for Magna Carta" held on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, at the UP Hotel in Quezon City. The group advocated for hazard pay, health and social benefits, labor standards, a safe workplace, and just compensation. | via Analy Labor