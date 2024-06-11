Jin completes military duty, heads BTS ‘Festa’

The wait is over for fans of the super group BTS as Kim Seok-jin, known for his moniker

Worldwide Handsome,” has officially been discharged from his mandatory military service today, 12 June.

Jin, the hyung or oldest member of BTS, began his military service in December 2022 and has now completed his 18-month duty. He is the first member of the globally acclaimed K-pop act to be discharged. Other members are still serving their terms.

To celebrate the “Moon” crooner’s return, BTS members will reunite in Seoul. No official military discharge ceremony will be held due to safety concerns. Korean reports indicate that the members have applied for leave to be present for Jin’s homecoming.

BigHit Entertainment, BTS’s agency, confirmed that Jin will be spearheading the group’s anniversary event, “FESTA,” on 13 June. The event’s highlight will be the Hug Fairy encounter, where 1,000 lucky fans will have the chance to receive a hug or handshake from Jin. A livestream will be available on Weverse for BTS membership subscribers.

“FESTA” will include upcycling workshops, BTS song lyrics for lucky draws, and a dedicated photo area. Jin suggested that the celebrations be planned to create special moments for their fans.

“Jin will kick off his activities in the second half of the year, building excitement for BTS’ future endeavors with ARMYs,” the company stated.

Jin’s comeback has already caused a stir. News of his return drove HYBE’s stock price to soar.

About Jin

Kim Seok-jin, known professionally as Jin, is a South Korean singer and songwriter who debuted with BTS in June 2013.

Together with the group, he co-wrote and released three solo tunes that have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart: “Awake” (2016), “Epiphany” (2018), and “Moon” (2020). Notable for his expressive vocals and falsetto, Jin also co-wrote the soundtrack for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth with BTS member V.

From 2016 to 2018, Jin hosted several South Korean music shows. He also released a solo single called “Tonight” in 2019.

In recognition of his cultural contributions, Jin and BTS members were awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. In July 2021, they were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture.

While Jin begins his post-military activities, other BTS members RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are expected to continue their service.

All South Korean men are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months unless exempted, a rarity.

BTS is anticipated to reunite completely by 2025.