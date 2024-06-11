Historical action-drama ‘Pulang Araw’ to debut on Netflix 

GMA Network’s highly-anticipated drama, Pulang Araw, is set to premiere on Netflix this 26 July.

In a first for the network, the series will be available on the streaming platform 72 hours ahead of its scheduled local airing on GMA on 29 July.

Headlining this groundbreaking series are Barbie Forteza as Adelina, Sanya Lopez as Teresita, David Licauco as Hiroshi, and Alden Richards as Eduardo, with special participation of Dennis Trillo as Col. Yuta Saito.

Pulang Araw traces the intertwined lives of four childhood friends — Eduardo, Teresita, Adelina and Hiroshi. As war ravages their homeland and Japanese forces occupy the country, their dreams, friendships and loyalties are tested, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

Their war stories will definitely inspire and impact the lives of Filipinos today who persevere and remain hopeful despite extreme challenges.

Pulang Araw captures the country’s rich history that built the identity and gave freedom to every Filipino. Indeed, the program celebrates independence and heroism, a timely narrative for Philippine Independence Day today, 12 June.

As part of the celebration, GMA Network gave viewers a sneak peek at the gritty drama set during World War II. The show’s trailer was unveiled on 10 June after 24 Oras.