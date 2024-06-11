Freedom Day

Today, we stand in awe of the Filipino freedom fighters, whose indomitable courage and unwavering resilience propelled them to fight for Philippine independence from our colonizers.

Despite facing overwhelming odds, these unsung heroes stood tall against foreign oppression, playing a pivotal role in the historic events that unfolded after 300 years of Spanish colonial rule. Their bravery is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people, which continues to inspire us today.

On 12 June 1898, General Emilio Aguinaldo, a key figure in the fight for Philippine independence, led Filipino revolutionaries in proclaiming the country’s autonomy in Kawit, Cavite. This was a turning point in our fight for self - determination. Aguinaldo’s unwavering spirit was further demonstrated when he fought against the United States’ resistance to Philippine independence. He then served as the President of the First Republic under the Malolos Constitution, a testament to his leadership and dedication to the cause.

In 1962, President Diosdado Macapagal significantly corrected our historical records. He officially reinstated the date of Philippine independence, proclaiming that it was 12 June 1898, as declared by Aguinaldo. This was a crucial step in preserving the accuracy of Philippine history, as it marked the true date when our country first declared its independence, rather than the date when the US acknowledged it.

Many generations later, we still enjoy the hard-earned freedom bestowed upon us by the sacrifices of our forebears.

However, the way we celebrate Independence Day has changed over the years. We now enjoy strolling through busy malls, acquiring the latest technological marvels, listening to music, or indulging in a leisurely outdoor picnic. It’s just a holiday — a break from work and an extra day for errands, groceries, or household chores. While these activities are enjoyable, it’s important to pause and remember this day’s true meaning and find ways to keep our traditions alive.

I fondly recall the vibrant Independence Day celebrations of the past, where the streets echoed with the spirit of patriotism and people joyfully waved the Philippine flag. The air resonated with the rhythmic beat of drums accompanying the parade of elegantly dressed men and women in traditional Filipino attire. The construction of flyovers and skyways may have changed the landscape, but it can never diminish the grandeur of those memories.

I prefer the traditional way of celebrating Philippine Independence Day so that my young daughter can fully immerse herself in the ambiance of the struggle for freedom. I want her to understand and appreciate the depth of the sacrifices made and the hard-earned victories attained by our ancestors.

I’m glad that Netflix and YouTube have recently added movies featuring Philippine heroes to their platforms. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn more about our history and the heroes who fought for our freedom. I hope these films do well, not just for the sake of the producers, but also because their success will encourage more content centered around Philippine history and heroes, ensuring that these stories are not forgotten.

Preserving Philippine historical narratives is not just a duty but a vital responsibility for the education and inspiration of future generations. These stories provide a window into the courage and sacrifices made by remarkable individuals, weaving a rich tapestry of lessons and values for generations to come.

We, as Filipinos, have a duty to ensure these narratives are not forgotten but cherished and passed on, for they are the foundation of our identity and the source of our strength.

Today, we reap the benefits of liberation from colonial rule. Despite occasionally making poor choices, we have the freedom to choose our government, determine the structure of our social system, set the pace of economic progress, and shape foreign policy. Learning from history, we can apply valuable lessons to our personal and professional lives.

It was undeniably the best of times, unquestionably the worst of times. People are bound to repeat history.

Let us reflect on the changing tides of time and the cyclical nature of history. Without a firm grasp of our heroes’ achievements, the human yearning for independence will always persist.

