FAR FROM DONE

PINEHURST (AFP) — Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, already off to a historic golf season start, took his first true look Monday at Pinehurst, where he’s an overwhelming favorite to win the US Open.

Scheffler has already broken his US PGA Tour season prize money record and won more titles before the US Open than any player in 44 years and oddsmakers like his chances even though he hadn’t seen the 7,543-yard Pinehurst layout live before Monday.

“Just because I’m the favorite doesn’t really have any effect on my score,” Scheffler said.

“I think we all start at even par, if I remember correctly.”

The 27-year-old American, who became a new dad in May, will be tested by a course with sloping greens, unique sandy native areas and snarly wiregrass lurking off fairways and greens. Patience and accuracy will be at a premium.

Scheffler won his fifth tour title of the season Sunday at the Memorial, edging seventh-ranked compatriot Collin Morikawa by a stroke.

Scheffler added to a trophy haul that included triumphs at Bay Hill, the Players, the Heritage and the Masters, where he captured his second green jacket in three seasons.

He has already broken his own PGA Tour money earnings record for a single season with $24,024,553 after setting the full-season mark of $21,014,342 last year.

This week, he will try to match Tiger Woods as the only player to win a US Open while ranked world number one, the 15-time major winner having done so in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

“It’s a good place to be. I like how my game is feeling right now,” Scheffler said.

“I feel like I’ve been playing some good golf. It has been great to see some results too. Out here the margins are so small between winning and losing. It’s a putt or a shot here or there.”

“I’m going to stick to my game plan and prepare the way I usually would and get ready to go out and compete again on Thursday.”

Scheffler has been first or second in seven of his past eight starts and in the top-10 in 12 of 13 events this year.

He’s in rare company with such an amazing start.

‘Just because I’m the favorite doesn’t really have any effect on my score.’

Not since Tom Watson in 1980 had a player won five times before the US Open.

And not since Arnold Palmer won six before the 1962 US Open has a player won so many in that span with a major among them.

“There’s so much excitement with so many guys playing well, Scottie dominating,” the 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson said.

“He’s doing everything exceptionally well.”

“He capitalizes on wedge shots and par-5s. He just doesn’t make mistakes. He’s so hard to beat.”

“To play this well for this amount of time, a couple years where he’s for sure the guy to beat every week, it’s fun to watch. I don’t see any reason he’s going to slow down anytime soon.”