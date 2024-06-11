E-Billing promo grand prize winners stress post-registration convenience

MORE Power successfully held the grand draw for its e-billing promotion, celebrating the transition to digital billing with impressive prizes.

The draw awarded 50 winners with P500 worth of gift certificates, 20 winners with P1,000 worth of gift certificates, one winner with an e-bike, and one grand prize winner with an e-4wheel vehicle.

The grand prize winner of the e-4wheel vehicle shared her excitement and appreciation.

"Before I knew that I won the e-4wheel vehicle, I was already manifesting this win so I could buy one for my mom to use for her business. I’m so happy that what I was manifesting materialized through MORE Power,” said Joy Barredo of Salas Real, Tacas, Jaro.

Before converting to e-billing, Barredo shared her frustration, particularly since she is frequently out of town. "I missed many of my bills because I wasn’t always at home. They often got lost. Actually, it was a lot of struggle. I was always late in paying my bills.”

E-billing convenience

When she saw MORE Power’s e-billing promotion on Facebook, she was eager to experience the convenience it offered. “I got many benefits; number one, it’s very convenient because I am able to know my due date right away. I can even pay my bill in the middle of the night. It’s a huge help for me as a working professional. There’s no more reason for me to be late in paying my bill.”