DTI, Bosch seal deal to improve Phl manufacturing

Global manufacturing leader Bosch and the Department of Trade and Industry recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a bid to improve the Philippine manufacturing industry.

Bosch Regional president for Bosch in Southeast AsiaVijay Ratnaparkhe and Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual sealed the MoU last 7 June at the Bosch Rexroth Regional Training Center in Singapore.

The signing marks the DTI’s formal partnership with Bosch in pursuing science, technology and innovation (STI)-driven industrialization.

The key pillars of the Department’s STI approach include the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the continuous upskilling and reskilling of the Filipino workforce.

Pilot Factory

According to Pascual, the partnership also highlights the development of a Pilot Factory based on state-of-the-art industry standards, establishing lab experiences that simulate real-world manufacturing environments and integrating topics such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital manufacturing.

“Our partnership with Bosch represents our pivotal collaborations with both local and international partners and technology providers to build a robust Industry 4.0 ecosystem in the country. As we unveil the first state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory in the Philippines, this factory will serve as an experiential learning laboratory, equipped with automation technologies powered by Bosch and other technology partners,” stated Pascual.

The DTI chief also shared plans for the establishment of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research in the country this year, along with the promising plans to build the National Innovation Gateway.

Comprehensive ecosystem

Said programs will provide a comprehensive ecosystem and innovation infrastructure, aimed at fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and catalyzing growth through the convergence of industry, academia, startups and government.

Ratnaparkhe, meanwhile, said they take pride in collaborating with the DTI and together enhance the competitiveness of the Philippine manufacturing sector.

“Through this partnership, we will help strengthen the Philippines’ industrial capabilities and readiness for advanced technologies, while promoting sustainable economic growth and resilience in a rapidly evolving industry," he said.

The DTI said the MoU represents a landmark collaboration aimed at building a robust Industry 4.0 ecosystem in the Philippines.

With extensive expertise in various industrial sectors, Bosch provides a comprehensive range of products and services, including automation technologies, industrial hydraulics, electric drives, linear motion technology, assembly systems, and IoT solutions.