Don’t be complacent vs dengue, Herbosa warns

The Department of Health (DoH) announced Tuesday that dengue cases in the country are on a downward trend. However, the department warned the public to remain vigilant as the transition from El Niño to the rainy season could increase mosquito breeding grounds.

Despite a 3 percent uptick in cases from 14 to 27 April, with 5,212 cases, to 28 April-11 May, with 5,359 cases, there was a notable decline to 3,992 cases from 12 to 25 May. The DoH emphasized caution in interpreting the numbers due to the potential for late reports, particularly with the onset of the rainy season.

From 1 January to 25 May, the DoH recorded 67,874 dengue cases and 189 deaths. Dengue, a viral infection spread by mosquitoes, is prevalent in tropical climates like the Philippines.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa emphasized the importance of collective action in controlling the mosquito population. “The solution is simple to say but needs community effort to do: kill mosquitoes so that the dengue they bring will not kill you,” he said.

Herbosa also recommended personal protective measures such as wearing long sleeves and pants or using mosquito-repellent lotions and sprays.

Early consultation is advised for anyone exhibiting symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea, and rashes. The DoH also supports fogging operations in areas where necessary.

“Dengue is seasonal. We may have low case counts now, but if we relax, they will go up more than we want. Keep killing mosquitoes and stop them from biting you and your loved ones. Let’s keep dengue down!” Herbosa added.

Most dengue infections are asymptomatic. However, those who experience symptoms may suffer from high fever (40°C), severe headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea and rash.

Additional symptoms can include pain behind the eyes, vomiting, and swollen glands. Symptoms typically appear four to 10 days after a mosquito bite and can last from two to seven days, with most individuals recovering within one to two weeks.