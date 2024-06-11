DoLE reminds employers of ID rates

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued a reminder on Tuesday regarding pay regulations for Independence Day 2023 today.

In an advisory, DoLE emphasized that employees who do not work on Independence Day are still entitled to receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they worked or were on paid leave the day before the holiday.

For employees who work on the holiday, employers must pay 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours of work.

The advisory clarified that if the day before the holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the employee’s scheduled rest day, the employee is still entitled to holiday pay if they worked or were on paid leave the day before that non-working day or rest day.

Employees who work more than eight hours on Independence Day should receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for those extra hours.

If the holiday coincides with an employee’s rest day and they still report to work, employers must pay an additional 30 percent on top of the basic 200 percent wage.

For those working beyond eight hours on a holiday that also falls on their rest day, they are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on top of the regular overtime pay.

Independence Day, observed annually on 12 June, marks the anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence from Spanish rule in 1898. It is a national holiday, providing Filipinos an opportunity to reflect on their history and heritage.