DoJ confident of Teves’ extradition

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has acknowledged the decisive actions undertaken by the government and law enforcement authorities of Timor Leste in the recent re-apprehension of expelled Representative Arnulfo Teves Jr.

Teves, tagged as a designated terrorist and fugitive from justice, faces serious charges, including multiple counts of murder.

The DoJ viewed the apprehension as a significant milestone in its unwavering pursuit of justice.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the government of Timor Leste for their steadfast cooperation. This re-arrest underscores the strong partnership between our nations and our joint commitment to rooting out impunity, irrespective of social status or influence,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“Such action reaffirms our dedication to seeking justice for the victims of these heinous acts of violence. The anguish of the victims’ families remains paramount, and it is our solemn obligation to ensure accountability for those responsible,” Remulla said.

He assured the public and the international community that all legal procedures would be strictly followed, and Teves’ human rights would be upheld throughout the process.

“However, we must also stress the unrelenting pursuit of justice for the victims and their families who have long awaited accountability. Any efforts to disrupt the relationship between our nations or undermine justice will not be tolerated,” he added.

Remulla said the DoJ anticipates Teves’ prompt return to the Philippines and remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that justice prevails.

“Let this serve as a clear message: the Philippines remains steadfast in its quest for justice, upholding the principles of accountability and the rule of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Topacio, counsel of Teves, insisted that his client wasn’t re-arrested, claiming that his client was just conveniently placed under court custody to make sure he shows up for his extradition hearings.

Topacio said that Teves was released after Timor-Leste courts found his detention to be illegal.

“He was not rearrested in the strict sense. He was just placed under the custody of the court to ensure his presence during extradition hearings,” Topacio explained, adding that Teves was not in a prison but in a “holding area.”

When asked if he believed his client would win his case against extradition, Topacio said, “I don’t want to preempt the court, but Timorese lawyers are confident that the rule of law will prevail. Timor-Leste has strict human rights protections due to their past experiences.”

Topacio criticized Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano for “speaking out without knowing the facts.”

“I’m here in Dili and was presented with the court order. My colleagues in Timor-Leste, who speak Portuguese, informed me that the court’s decision stated that Rep. Teves’ detention was illegal because the extradition request from the Philippines was fundamentally flawed. There was nothing misleading about my statement. Rep. Teves was, in fact, released from detention. I could present the order to Clavano when I return,” he said.