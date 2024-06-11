De Guzman keeps badminton crown

Mika de Guzman completed an undefeated run to defend her women’s singles title in the Philippine Badminton Open (PBO) after overcoming the challenge of Ysabel Amora, 21-11, 14-21, 21-8, on Tuesday at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.

The 2023 APACS Kazakhstan International Series champion needed to regroup after losing the first game in the second set to secure her second consecutive championship in this Philippine Super 500 tournament.

“I want to thank my coaches Joper (Escueta), coach Kenneth (Monterubio), coach Ariel (Magnaye), at coach Kennie (Asuncion-Robles), because they helped me a lot and they are a big factor in strengthening my mental and physical preparation for the tournament,” the incoming fourth-year student-athlete at Ateneo de Manila University said.

De Guzman expressed pride in the outcome of her hard work, saying, “I’m really happy that I really won again in this PBO. I would like to thank sir MVP for supporting the national team and to our coaches who helped us get the wins.”

Meanwhile, Jelo Albo, also from PBad Smash Pilipinas, defeated the tournament’s surprise contender, Clarence Villaflor of Cadiz-JBA/Apacs, in the men’s singles final, 21-13, 21-9.

After defending his hometown in the previous six days in FLPA in Antipolo, Albo started strong to fend off Villaflor’s upset attempt in 47 minutes, despite the scoreline.

“I’m really happy with my performance because I have already had my mindset since last night. My game plan is just like yesterday where I shouldn’t let the game drag on. I woke up early today and I was excited to clinch this championship,” the 20-year-old incoming third-year at University of the Philippines (UP) said.

This week-long tournament also witnessed Lea Inlayo and Nicole Albo defending their women’s doubles title, defeating UP’s Kimberly Lao and Patricia de Dios, 21-12, 21-7, in the day’s curtain-raiser.

In the men’s doubles category, Ariel Magnaye and Christian Bernardo clinched the title after a bizarre turn of events in the third game when reigning champions Solomon Padiz Jr. and Julius Villabrille decided to retire following a disputed line shot call.