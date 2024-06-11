Dad’s Day Feasts

Japanese luxe

Yamazato, the fine dining restaurant of Hotel Okura Manila, offers a curated Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki of grilled black cod with saikyo miso sauce, salmon rolled in kombu kelp, young sweetfish with Nanban sauce and bamboo shoot wrapped with kurobuta pork. The highlights of the multi-course haute cuisine also include grilled US beef tenderloin with tree bud miso and grilled vegetables. The Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki will be available for lunch and dinner on 15 to 16 June for P3,900++ per person.

Filipino feast

Hilton Manila offers a buffet at Kusina Sea Kitchens on 15 to 16 June. Satisfy their appetite with special Cebu lechon belly carving, baked lobster, and free-flow Crazy Carabao beer. The Feast at Kusina Sea Kitchens is priced at P2,800++ per person for lunch and P3,000++ per person for dinner.

Seafood spread

It’s a big Sunday lunch at Marriott Cafe with lobster meat overload feast, sustainable shrimp, legris oysters and mud crabs, made more special with a grazing portal complemented by rum-based and flavored wine cocktail. Round up the family for the Dad’s Big Sunday Lunch at Marriott Manila for P3,800 net per person on Father’s Day.