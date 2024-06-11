Dad’s Day Feasts

Spanish table
Casa Buenas at the Newport Garden Wing prepares the tables for Rey De La Casa Father’s Day Special. The heartwarming feast with thoughtfully prepared dishes includes almondigas with tomato sauce, queso con chorizo fonduta, grilled roasted beef short ribs with mashed chickpea and salsa verde, grilled stuffed squid with corn stew and bitter flourless chocolate cake. Best shared by the family or up to five persons, Rey De La Casa Father’s Day Special is available for P6,000 net until 30 June. For reservations, call 63 (2) 7908-8988 and +63917 878 8312, or email casa.buenas@newportworldresorts.com.
Japanese luxe
Yamazato, the fine dining restaurant of Hotel Okura Manila, offers a curated Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki of grilled black cod with saikyo miso sauce, salmon rolled in kombu kelp, young sweetfish with Nanban sauce and bamboo shoot wrapped with kurobuta pork. The highlights of the multi-course haute cuisine also include grilled US beef tenderloin with tree bud miso and grilled vegetables. The Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki will be available for lunch and dinner on 15 to 16 June for P3,900++ per person.
Filipino feast
Hilton Manila offers a buffet at Kusina Sea Kitchens on 15 to 16 June. Satisfy their appetite with special Cebu lechon belly carving, baked lobster, and free-flow Crazy Carabao beer. The Feast at Kusina Sea Kitchens is priced at P2,800++ per person for lunch and P3,000++ per person for dinner.
Seafood spread
It’s a big Sunday lunch at Marriott Cafe with lobster meat overload feast, sustainable shrimp, legris oysters and mud crabs, made more special with a grazing portal complemented by rum-based and flavored wine cocktail. Round up the family for the Dad’s Big Sunday Lunch at Marriott Manila for P3,800 net per person on Father’s Day.
Meat lovers’ choice
Sheraton Manila Hotel’s all-day dining restaurant at S Kitchen. Gather the family for a lavish buffet that features wagyu beef striploin, porterhouse steak, smoke wagyu brisket, beer battered fish fillet, live crab, white prawns, lechon beef belly, and crispy pork belly for P3,888 net per person on 16 June.
Whether celebrating Father’s Day or other occasions, treat the man of the house to his best vacation by booking the junior suite of Sheraton Manila Hotel for a special rate. In addition to overnight accommodations, guests can enjoy Sheraton Club access for two adults. The special rate applies for stay dates until 15 December.
Steak and salad at a steal
The Best Steak special menu is available at Garden Wing Cafe at Newport Garden Wing. Dads sink their teeth into a memorable salad and steak experience. The Best Steak Father’s Day Special is available until 30 June starting at P550 net. To avail of this offer, contact +63 (2) 7908 8889 or customerservice@newportworldresorts.com.
Visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow
@newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.