Clark frustrated ahead of title bid

PINEHURST (AFP) — Defending US Open champion Wyndham Clark is frustrated because he has not played consistently in recent weeks and he’s not even sure why practice success isn’t replicated in competition.

And he’s the world’s fourth-ranked golfer.

The 30-year-old American defends his first major crown starting Thursday at the 124th US Open at Pinehurst.

“My frustration level is definitely higher than it has been in a long time, so yeah, it’s kind of a bummer,” Clark said.

“It’s the great thing about golf — there’s always another week. I’ve got to believe that good golf is around the corner.”

Clark won a breakthrough major at last year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, edging Rory McIlroy by a stroke, and took his third US PGA Tour title at the weather-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am four months ago.

But Clark has had an inconsistent season, contending some weeks and being unable to make the cut in others.

“I’m hitting a lot of good shots in practice. I’ve got to be able to take it to the course,” Clark said.

“I’m hoping it’s this week and it starts a good run for the rest of the year.”

Clark was a runner-up to top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in back-to-back weeks at Bay Hill and the Players Championship in March but has missed the cut in three of his past five starts, including last week’s Memorial plus the Masters and PGA Championship.

“I haven’t been playing my best golf. It has been a tough stretch these last few weeks,” Clark said.

“Really I’m trying to gain some momentum for the rest of the season. I know that may sound like low expectations for the week, but honestly I’d love to just gain some momentum.”

Clark has searched in vain so far for answers to his troubles.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said.

“You look at the stats and things look bad, but yet in practice, it’s good. It has been really puzzling to me because I’ll hit great shots or I’ll play 13 really good holes, but I’m not getting much out of ‘em.”