Chinese ‘sleepers‘ found?: POGO raid yields PLA uniform

A recent raid of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) hub in Porac, Pampanga yielded six sets of alleged People’s Liberation Army camouflage uniforms, fueling fears of possible Chinese espionage activities in the country.

“Someone is hellbent on compromising our sovereignty. The implications of these uniforms should send chills down our spine,” said Senator Risa Hontiveros. “It is clear that every POGO has exploited our economic vulnerabilities and that POGOs have now evolved into a breeding ground for crime and a national security threat.”

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), however, quickly downplayed the discovery.

“Regarding the discovery of alleged Chinese military uniforms at the POGO facility in Porac, it is important to note that POGO operations have been known to engage in various illegal activities, including online scams,” said Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, the military spokesperson.

“The Chinese military uniforms are likely being used as props in these illicit online transactions. The limited number of PLA uniforms found suggests they are more indicative of use in deceptive activities rather than any preparation for an invasion,” she said.

Padilla said the AFP is committed to protecting the people and securing the state and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Meanwhile, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the military is not yet considering the POGOs a threat to national security despite the consecutive raids of POGO hubs believed engaged in illegal activities.

“We haven’t yet reached that point. The moment we get there, there will be appropriate announcements to be made,” Trinidad said in a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Senators, however, sounded the alarm bells.

Hontiveros, who is spearheading the Senate’s investigation into the raided POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, reiterated her call on the national government to ban the industry from the country.

“Our intelligence agencies have long expressed their concerns to us. Therefore, I am once again calling on the President to order a total ban on POGOs,” she said.

Hontiveros said she will file a bill to repeal Republic Act 11590, the measure enacted by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021 to regulate and tax offshore gaming operations in the country.

“I said no to that law, and now we will completely discard it,” she said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, for his part, said he views the discovery of the uniforms as a “national security threat.”

He said POGOs have “opened the doors, not only to criminal syndicates but also to those who want to destabilize and infiltrate” the Philippine government.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the alleged PLA uniforms in the raided hub “serve as a strong indication that the extent of scams perpetrated by these unscrupulous individuals is beyond comprehension.”

“Authorities investigating this POGO hub should thoroughly examine the extent of operations carried out by the suspected criminal syndicates associated with Lucky South Outsourcing Inc.,” he said.

“Our authorities should not disregard this, whether these uniforms are fake or not. They should investigate where these are being used,” he added.

Senator Grace Poe said the scale and breadth of illegal POGO operations in the country “have become appalling costly for Filipinos.”

Poe noted that the recently discovered POGO hub in Porac “was too expansive that authorities estimate they will need more than a week to inspect the entire facility.”

“For every operation against a POGO, the government spends millions for the personnel needed, food and shelter of the rescued, deportation of undesirables, filing of court cases, and other related expenses,” she said.

Senator Lito Lapid, on the other hand, said the crimes uncovered in successive POGO raids “not only deserve condemnation but also demand resolute action.”

Lapid stressed the national interest must always be considered of paramount concern “and that those involved in the illegal POGO operations must be held accountable.”

He expressed support for all efforts to bring those responsible for criminal activities to justice, as well as for the crafting of new policies involving POGOs and similar operations.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, however, did not share his colleagues’ sentiments.

“Are there many? If it’s just one or two, then let’s not waste our time on it. It might just be a ‘souvenir’ or ‘collection.’ It could also be just a fake uniform,” he said in a text message to reporters.