CEB's newest inter-island aircraft arrives in Manila

Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) strengthens its inter-island connectivity with a new ATR 72-600 aircraft — the sixth aircraft delivery for the current year that adds to its fleet of advanced turboprop aircraft.

CEB said on Tuesday that the new aircraft, which arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila last 5 June, is part of the required investments to “serve passengers traveling between inter-island destinations.”

“This aircraft delivery brings our turboprop fleet to 15, and we will be receiving our sixteenth ATR turboprop in October. With this, CEB will be operating the largest turboprop fleet in the Philippines, enabling us to serve more passengers across the country,” CEB Chief Executive Officer Michael Szucs said.

CEB's domestic turboprop fleet serves approximately 2.5 million passengers annually, connecting 25 domestic destinations.

Notably, some of these destinations, including Camiguin, Calbayog, Siargao, Masbate, Surigao, Busuanga, and Naga, can only be reached by smaller aircraft and turboprops.

Among CEB's turboprop fleet is the ATR 72-600, a cutting-edge twin-engine turboprop airliner manufactured in France and Italy by Avions de Transport Regional. This aircraft is widely utilized by airlines around the world for regional operations.

The ATR 72-600 is capable of navigating short, narrow, and unpaved runways, handling steep approaches, and performing high-altitude landings and takeoffs. With a maximum range of 1,300 kilometers depending on payload, the aircraft can accommodate approximately 78 passengers.

In addition to ATR aircraft, CEB operates a diverse commercial fleet comprising eight Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, and 21 Airbus 321s.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.