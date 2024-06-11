Bong Go lauds Siniloan inter-liga sporting event

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, lauded the successful inter-liga basketball and volleyball Championship organized by Mayor Patrick Go at the Siniloan Covered Court on Saturday, 8 June.

In a video message, Go, the adopted son of CALABARZON, expressed his pleasure with the event, highlighting its potential to inspire other communities to initiate similar sporting activities.

Senator Go emphasized the positive domino effect such events can have, not only within Siniloan but also in other towns and cities across Laguna. "Ang kaganapang ito ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon para sa ibang komunidad na magkaroon ng katulad na mga paligsahan sa palakasan na maaaring magdulot ng malaking epekto sa kabataan at magtaguyod ng isang malusog na pamumuhay," Go stated.

He extended his gratitude to all local officials, led by Mayor Go, for their dedication to promoting sports and community engagement. Senator Go assured continuous support for future sporting events, reaffirming that his office is always open for further community-related assistance.

Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team was in attendance and provided basketballs and volleyballs to some liga participants.

Moreover, Senator Go reiterated his advocacy, "Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," emphasizing his commitment to promoting sports as a means to keep the youth away from harmful vices.

“Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, ito po ang aking adbokasiya: ang palakasin pa ang suporta sa sports dahil naniniwala ako na ito ay isa sa mga pinakaepektibong paraan upang mailayo ang ating kabataan sa droga at iba pang masasamang bisyo,” cited Go.

“Sa pamamagitan ng sports, hindi lamang natin hinahasa ang kanilang mga talento at kakayahan kundi binibigyan din natin sila ng mahalagang aral sa buhay—ang kahalagahan ng disiplina, pagpupursigi, at pagiging matatag sa harap ng mga pagsubok. Lagi ko pong sinasabi sa ating mga kabataan na get into sports, stay away from drugs. To keep us healthy and fit,” he underscored.

He mentioned his ongoing efforts to push various sports measures and programs in the Senate aimed at fostering a healthier and more active youth population.

Last 20 May, Senate Bill No. 2514, the Philippine National Games (PNG) bill, passed its third and final reading. Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2514, emphasized the significance of institutionalizing the PNG.

This legislation aims to strengthen an integrated and inclusive national sports program, focusing on including para-athletes and the commitment to hold the games biennially, fostering wide-ranging participation nationwide.

Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This additional funding is anticipated to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots.

Go also authored and co-sponsored a bill in the Senate, which became RA 11470 in 2020. The law established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) System and Main Campus in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The academy is equipped with world-class sports facilities, housing, and other amenities that are on par with international standards. A sufficient number of classrooms and other facilities have also been built at the complex to provide a conducive learning environment for all the students.

His continued support and initiatives are expected to bring about positive changes and inspire more communities to embrace sports as a vital part of their development.

Following the successful 2nd Intercommercial Basketball League last 2 June, Go cited that the Inter-Liga event in Siniloan is a testament to the power of sports in uniting communities and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle among the youth.