‘Atom’ optimistic over CTG raps

Broadcast journalist Alfonso Tomas “Atom” Araullo on Tuesday expressed confidence that his P2-million damage suit against former anti-insurgency task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz for allegedly linking him to communist terrorist groups will be ruled in his favor.

Araullo — accompanied by his counsels led by Atty. Tim Calumpong — said they have presented all necessary documents as well as present witnesses to attest on his professional credibility.

He added that the defamatory remarks by Badoy and Celiz against him on national television and social media platforms have affected his reputation and standing.

To recall, the broadcast journalist in September last year filed the civil complaint before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, seeking redress, the claim nominal, moral and exemplary damages amounting to P2,070,000.

Calumpong said they are confident that the QC RTC will rule in favor of Araullo since “the camp of Badoy and Celiz failed to submit a pre-trial brief.”

Badoy and Celiz are among the hosts of the show Laban Kasama ng Bayan over Sonshine Media Network International where they made the said remarks on Araullo.