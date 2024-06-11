All set for P15-B Mandaue reclamation project

The Mandaue City Government through City Mayor Jonas Cortes disclosed yesterday on pushing through with an 80-hectare reclamation project called the “ Global City.”

“The first phase of the reclamation project is set to begin by the end of 2024,” Cortes told DAILY TRIBUNE.

These are foreshore and submerged lands in Cansaga Bay in Barangay Paknaan to the area near the Marcelo B. Fernan Bridge with significant investment from GlobalPort 900 Inc. through its holding firm, Sultan 900.

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan said the global city will feature port complex, mixed-used residential and commercial centers, and a casino and entertainment complex.

The project will reclaim and develop 131 hectares of land. But only 80 hectares will be currently used, as the proponents have yet to acquire area clearance for the remaining 51 hectares.

Calipayan said submission to the Philippine Reclamation Authority in 2020, which later led to the issuance of a Notice to Commence Actual Reclamation Work in 2023.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources granted an Environmental Compliance Certificate after submitting supplemental requirements and environmental studies.

“The public is very excited. This will be a major boost to our economy once we start developing the reclaimed area into a mixed-used commercial hub,” Calipayan told media.

He clarified that there has been no opposition from local fishermen or residents, as the heavily silted area is not conducive to fishing.

The project will the first-ever waterfront city for Mandaue City and the entire Cebu Province.

The reclamation plan includes canals and waterways to preserve the mangroves, addressing environmental concerns about siltation and shallow waters.

The project will attract investments, create jobs, boost local businesses and enhance Mandaue ‘s tourism industry in the construction of the Global City Mandaue.

The project is now in the preparatory phase, with contractors finalizing plans for the excavation and disposal of silt and other necessary components for the reclamation.

Initially, it has P9.9 billion in budget but due to extended timeline it increased to P15 billion.

This was first proposed in 2013 but the contract was signed in 2015 and permit acquisitions until 2019.