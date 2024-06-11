Abando joins Strong Group in Jones Cup

Strong Group-Pilipinas boosted its firepower when it secured the services of Rhenz Abando for the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup from 13 to 21 July in Taipei.

The 26-year-old Abando, who is currently a free agent after opting not to renew his contract with Anyang Jung Kwan Jang in the Korean Basketball League, is tipped to provide scoring and excitement to the squad that already has Filipino international stars RJ Abarrientos, Ange Kouame and Kiefer Ravena.

Also included in the squad are Jordan Heading, Caelan Tiongson and import Chris McCullough.

“I am very excited to play for Strong Group because I always watched their games when I was still in Korea,” said the 6-foot-2 Abando, who was instrumental in Anyang’s title run in the KBL last year.

“They really entertain the fans. I hope I can also provide entertainment to our countrymen in Taiwan when we play in the Jones Cup.”

‘He gives us a lot of athleticism and firepower.’

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu said he is thrilled to have Abando in the roster.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to finally coach Rhenz. I’ve coached against him in the past, and I think he’s a great player,” said Tiu, whose College of Saint Benilde faced Abando and Letran College in a lot of memorable battles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“He gives us a lot of athleticism and firepower.”

The feeling appears to be mutual as Abando is also looking forward to playing for Tiu.

“I am also looking forward to play for Coach Charles because of the new system which I want to learn.”

But more than anything, it’s the chance to reunite with his former Gilas Pilipinas teammates — Ravena, Abarrientos and Kouame — that thrills Abando the most.

“I can now be with my buddies. I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun on and off the court,” Abando said.