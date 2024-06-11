LATEST

A balangay's WPS expedition

LOOK: The crew of B/B Florentino Das, a balangay, inspect their ship as it docks at a port in Manila Bay in Pasay City on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, following their successful voyage in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to send a message that balangays have been sailing from anywhere in Asia since time immemorial. A total of 19 crew members traveled for a two-week journey from the Agusan River to WPS then to Manila. The balanghai, balangay, or Butuan boat is a plank boat with a carved-out board edged with pins and dowels that is said to be the oldest pre-Hispanic watercraft discovered in the Philippines in the 16th century. | via KING RODRIGUEZ