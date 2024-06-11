9Works Theatricals announces ‘Once On This Island’ for Sept.

Following on the heels of the successful run of Jonathan Larson’s Rent, there is no slowing down for 9Works Theatricals.

As part of their 15th anniversary celebration, the company will be staging Once On This Island this coming September.

With book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, the much-loved musical tells the story of a peasant girl in the French Antilles who falls in love with a rich boy, making a deal with the gods to save his life. It is based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love or The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, a Caribbean-set retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Little Mermaid.

Once On This Island won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 1995, and also won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2018.

9Works Theatricals Artistic Director Robbie Guevara returns as director, with scenography by Mio Infante. Audition dates to be announced soon.