4Ps to include pregnant, lactating women

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sanctioned the expansion of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to encompass pregnant and lactating women, prioritizing the well-being of their children during the crucial first 1,000 days of life.

During the sectoral meeting of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and other agencies, Marcos instructed that the 4Ps grants be expanded and the First 1,000 Days beneficiaries be included based on the DSWD proposal.

The DSWD highlighted that modifying the 4Ps program would enable parents to access healthcare services for their children during the crucial first 1000 days, enhancing adherence to program requirements to prevent malnutrition and stunted growth.

“Okay, yes, let’s do that. In the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, bring the mother and the family into the system. That’s really good,” Marcos said.

The President also tasked the DSWD and NEDA to finalize the figures for the cash grant distribution so that “the necessary adjustments could be done.”

Under the existing program structure, each family benefiting from 4Ps receives financial assistance based on their child’s educational level and attendance: a monthly grant of P300 per child for daycare and elementary education, P500 per child for junior high school, and P700 per child for senior high school. These grants are provided for 10 months annually, contingent upon the child’s consistent attendance at school.