126 prisoners freed on 126th Independence Day

To mark the 126th celebration of Philippine Independence appropriately, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will release 126 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) on Friday.

The PDL release will bring to 14,324 the number freed in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This included the 592 PDL released last month.

Catapang said that in addition to the culminating activity, 95 BuCor personnel will be promoted in recognition of their exemplary performance and dedication.

Scheduled for promotion are a corrections chief superintendent, four corrections superintendents, three corrections technical chief inspectors, five corrections chief inspectors, a corrections senior inspector, 10 corrections senior officer IV, 27 corrections officers II, and four non-uniformed personnel. Additionally, 13 new non-uniformed personnel will take their oath of office.

“For BuCor personnel who are doing well, keep up the good work. We thank you for restoring the good image of our institution. Rest assured that if you keep on the right track, we will not hesitate to promote you to the next higher rank. Do your job well, do it right and you will be rewarded with a promotion,” Catapang said.

Catapang, however, warned those who are stubborn and continue to be a liability to the agency, more so a disgrace to the institution, to “mend your ways and be true to your oath of office, for there is always a day of reckoning for you.”

Meanwhile, Catapang traced the history of the BuCor.

He said the San Ramon Prison in Zamboanga was established in 21 Aug 1870 by a Royal Decree promulgated in 1869 to incarcerate Muslim rebels and recalcitrant political prisoners opposed to Spanish rule.