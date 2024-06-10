Zsa Zsa’s comeback single

Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla returns to recording with the launch of her new song “’Pag Tinadhana.”

“Pag Tinadhana” is a modern jazz pop single about not having the need to look for love and instead allowing destiny to run its course.

“I want something that appeals to the younger generation. It’s a beautiful and positive song,” Zsa Zsa said.

She performed “’Pag Tinadhana” for the first time on ASAP Natin ‘To’s 19 May episode, which served as her advanced birthday celebration on the longest-running musical variety show where she is one of the main hosts.

Zsa Zsa’s birthday wish, she said, was to be able to celebrate her 40th year in the industry this year. “I just wish my dreams for this year will come true, to celebrate my 40th year in show business.”

“’Pag Tinadhana” was composed and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and released under Star Music.

“’Pag Tinadhana” is now available on music streaming platforms.