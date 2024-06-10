URCC dangles hefty cash prize

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters get a chance to display their prowess and a shot at the P1-million total cash prize when they compete in the Prodigy Progression Series (PPS).

Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) chief Alvin Aguilar said the victors in the PPS will get a chance to make the main URCC roster as well as take home the lion’s share in the P1-million pot money in the prestigious MMA event backed by Dynasty Fight Club owner Jun Lee.

Aguilar said the champions of each division will take home P500,000 while the finalists will earn P300,000 and P200,000 for third-placers.

Based on the format, the fighters will be divided into four weight classes: The flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight categories.

The tournament is now ongoing every night starting 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“In this format, we’re going to make sure that we will be giving the highest payday ever in Philippine MMA history for all the winners,” Aguilar said during a news briefing graced by some of the biggest names in the local MMA scene like Rene Catalan Jr. and Marvin Malunes.

“This will be a big life changer for a lot of fighters.”

While amateur rules will be applied in the PPS, Aguilar is looking at the possibility that the champions in the PPS will eventually get their first pro contracts in the URCC.

“We’re giving them very very good contracts,” Aguilar added.

“Now, we promote a platform where it will become self-sustaining hopefully. All the fighters can benefit, and later on, we can actually give them good careers in MMA.”