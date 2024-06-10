Unite for the people

In the world of lies and envy, the honest man is gravely wronged as a crook. If you cannot destroy a man before God, you will never be able to destroy him before man.

Public trust is based on the platform of government of “Bongbong and Sara” pledged to the 31 million Filipinos who put them in power.

Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” Romualdez Marcos, exercising the sterling quality of her late father, Ferdinand, issued a stern but loving advice to her younger brother, Bongbong: stand firm and stop being bedeviled by opportunists and the corrupt lest you erode the support of the 31 million until they are all gone.

A progressive economy, bountiful harvest, and plentiful life in cities and farmlands were the substance of the promise during the campaign of the caravans that went around the country for the presidential elections of May 2022.

Bongbong Marcos is doing good. His early life as a boy in England in 1970 where he lived, studied, and finished secondary education at Worth School, West Sussex must have served him well molding him into a gentleman.

His relationship with his vice president, Inday Sara, has remained cordial. Neither one was ever seen not smiling with each other wherever they met. In all public functions, each one was promoting and supporting each other’s program of governance.

Filipinos who love Bongbong could not help but admire his splendorous showing as a fully cultured and developed chief executive of the land during the vin d’honneur hosted by him as President of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace on New Year’s Day and Independence Day when he welcomes and greets the distinguished members of the diplomatic corps — the ambassadors of all countries of the world, of varied cultures, religions, and languages, also greeting him the best they can.

It takes an executive of fine breeding, education, training and experience to correspondingly and most appropriately acknowledge these highly respectable personalities and distinguished representatives of all countries of the world.

Bongbong Marcos worked so hard with the diligence of a good father of a family that even before the end of the second year of his administration, his foreign trips yielded huge investments sufficient for funding massive infrastructure throughout the country.

Filipinos can be proud of their head of state. Bongbong Marcos was elected to the presidency of the Republic of the Philippines by the greatest number of votes of the electorate and by the widest margin in the political history of his country.

Sara “Inday” Duterte-Carpio is equal to her posting as vice president of the Republic of the Philippines and concurrent secretary of education.

Her basic education reports for 2023 and 2024 are classic and the most comprehensive that have ever been done by any secretary of education of this country since time immemorial.

Undoubtedly, she did it so well because when she wrote them, she had the thoughts and feelings of a mother who sees four kinds of problems experienced by her four children in their studies every day: one in kindergarten; one in grade four; one in grade seven; and one in grade nine.

Her basic education report 2023 made the curriculum relevant to produce competent job-ready, active, and responsible citizens.

In her Basic Education Report 2024, VP-Secretary Duterte noted that education is a pillar of poverty reduction and emphasized that the department’s programs under the MATATAG Agenda are aligned with the Bagong Pilipinas of the President Bongbong Marcos administration.

President Marcos congratulated the vice president for helping the learners to be job-ready, active, and responsible citizens of the country, and for all the initiatives of the Department of Education for promoting Bagong Pilipinas, and for all her efforts in improving the lives of the students, the teachers and enhancing the role of stakeholders engaged in upgrading the learning and teaching processes.