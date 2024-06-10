UnionBank maintains strong brands quality

UnionBank has consistently maintained the integrity of its name as part of the 10 Most Valuable and Strongest local brand.

This is UnionBank’s second consecutive year on this esteemed list since entering it in 2023.

Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy firm based in London, released a study that gauges brand value and strength.

The report cites that UnionBank’s brand grew in value by 22 percent from $557 million in 2023 to $679 million in 2024.

“The growth in value of the most valuable Philippine brands echoes the positive sentiments of their nation’s economic outlook,” Brand Finance said in their report.

“Brands in the banking and real estate sectors benefited from the strong post-pandemic economic rebound, improving financial literacy as well as continued urbanization and gentrification,” it added.

Game changer

UnionBank is recognized and awarded as one of the best digitally transformed banks that changed the way consumers view and do banking.

As early as 2016, UnionBank bet on the digital future of banking, even before it was fashionable, and has not looked back since.

The underlying motivation for UnionBank’s digital transformation was to provide consumers with a better banking experience, where customers would look forward to transacting with their bank rather than seeing it as a dreaded chore.

Making it again to this year’s Brand Finance ranking affirms that investing in the customer and placing them at the core of product and technological innovations pays off.

“We are delighted to see that our efforts to provide our customers with advanced, innovative and user-centric banking services have once again placed us among the Philippines’ best brands. With now serving over 14 million retail customers, we are motivated more than ever to ensure we never stop looking for ways to deliver a better banking experience tailored to our customers’ ever-evolving lifestyle in this digital world,” UnionBank chief marketing officer Albert Cuadrante said.