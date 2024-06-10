Thoughts to Live by, 11 June, St. Barnabas

Today's Thoughts to Live by, 11 June, 10th Week in Ordinary Time, St. Barnabas, Apostle:

Readings of the Day or

Readings of the Memorial --

Acts 11:21-26; 13:1-3;

Ps. 98:1, 2-3, 3-4, 5-6;

Mt. 10:7-13.

1. Some Notes on St. Barnabas -- He was a Cypriot Jew who joined the Jerusalem Church soon after Christ's crucifixion (Acts 4:36-37). He was one of the Cypriots who preached and founded (Acts 11:19-20) the church in Antioch, He was named an Apostle in Acts 14:14. Mark, the Evangelist was either his cousin or nephew (see Col. 4). After he called St. Paul from Tarsus as his assistant (Acts 1-:25), they undertook a missionary journeys together (Acts 13-14) and defended Gentile converts against Judaizers, who insisted that Gentile converts follow certain Jewish customs, such as circumcision.

2. Barnabas then went to Jerusalem in 48 AD, and participated in the Council of Jerusalem (ca. 49 AD). Shortly afterward, a serious conflict separated the two missionaries. Barnabas sailed to Cyprus (Acts 15:39). There is no mention of his subsequent activity, except for a brief reference by Paul a few years later (1 Cor. 9:6).

3. Nothing is certain about his subsequent activity and death. He may have written the non-canonical Epistle of Barnabas, though this is disputed. Tradition identifies him as the founder of the Cypriot Orthodox Church and the writer of the non-canonical Epistle of Barnabas. Tradition also holds that he was martyred at Salamis, Cyprus. Barnabas' reputed tomb, discovered in 488, is near the Monastery of St. Barnabas, in the Cypriot city of Salamis, whose Christian community was founded by Paul and Barnabas.

4. 1st Reading, Acts 11: 21-26; 13:1-3 -- The church in Jerusalem sends Barnabas to check on the report that there were great numbers of converts in Antioch, due to the preaching of Cypriots and Cyrenians (v. 20). He sees that the report is true, and encouraged the converts to remain faithful (vv. 21-23). "For he was a good man, filled with the Holy Spirit and faith" (v. 24). He goes to Tarsus and brings Saul to Antioch. They work for a whole year teaching the people and "it was in Antioch that the disciples were first called Christians" (v. 26).

5. In the church of Antioch were prophets and teachers. Barnabas and Saul were among them (13:1). "While they were worshipping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, 'Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.'" So they laid hands on them and sent them off (vv. 2-3).

6. Gospel, Mt. 10:7-13. Jesus sends the 12 Apostles (v. 2, the only time when Matthew calls the 12 as Apostles) to proclaim that the Kingdom of God is at hand (vv. 6-7). The number 12 is meant to recall the 12 tribes of Israel. Jesus is calling all Israel into the kingdom. "Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons" (v. 8). These are the same activities that Jesus did (see Mt. 4:23; 9:35; 10:8). But Jesus did not tell them to teach, a mission that he gives them only after the resurrection, after instructing them (see Mt. 28:20).

7. "Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give. Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belt, no sack for the journey, or a second tunic, or sandals, or walking stick. The laborer deserves his keep" (vv. 8-10). The apostles are not to bring anything unnecessary to proclaim the kingdom, for they will be supported by those who receive the Good News. In their journey of proclamation, they are to stay in a house and wish it peace. If the house is not receptive, the wish of peace will return them (vv. 11-13).

8. Prayer -- O God, you decreed that St. Barnabas, a man filled with faith and the Holy Spirit, should be set apart to convert the Gentiles. Grant, we pray, that we may faithfully proclaim by word and deed the Gospel of Christ which he strenuously preached. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!