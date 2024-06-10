Tech hotshots Taiwan’s richest

The country’s nearest neighbor Taiwan has among the most number of billionaires in the region led by Barry Lam, chairman of Quanta Computer, a manufacturer of laptops and AI servers for companies such as Apple and Google.

According to business bible Forbes, brothers Daniel and Richard Tsai, who held the prime spot last year, slipped to second place despite a 22 percent rise in their wealth to $10.7 billion from $8.8 billion.

Most of the island nation’s moguls built up their wealth through the technology industry.

The top 10 richest in Taiwan are:

1) Barry Lam: $11.7 billion

2) Daniel and Richard Tsai: $10.7 billion

3) Terry Gou: $10.4 billion

4) Zhang Congyuan: $10.1 billion

5) Tsai Hong-tu and Cheng-ta: $9.3 billion

6) Jason and Richard Chang: $7.8 billion

7) Wei Ing-Chou, Ying-Chiao, Yin-Chun and Yin-Heng: $7.6 billion

8) Pierre Chen: $6.2 billion

9) Tsai Eng-meng: $6 billion

10) Lin Shu-hong: $5.4 billion.