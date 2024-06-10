Suzuki gets under Pacquiao’s skin

Manny Pacquiao kind of felt slighted upon hearing what his Japanese-Peruvian rival said through an interpreter during Monday’s press conference hyping their 28 July three-round fight at the Saitama Super Arena.

“He said that he will knock me out in the first round,” Pacquiao told the DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to Chihiro Suzuki, the mixed-martial arts (MMA) and kickboxing ace who squares off with the Filipino legend next month.

To prepare for the bout that will use 8 ounce gloves, Pacquiao took his smartphone and decided to check on Suzuki’s fighting style.

“Aggressive. Very aggressive,” Pacquiao, 45, said during a break while filming a promotional material.

Suzuki is the reigning Rizin Fighting Federation featherweight champion and is known to be a knockout artist.

But Pacquiao believes that Suzuki’s attacking style won’t progress.

“Once I hit him, that aggression stops,” the eight-division legend said.

Next month’s event looks like a prelude to a comeback in professional boxing since the American media reported that a proposed fight for the vacant World Boxing Council welterweight crown is in the works.

Tabbed as a potential foe is Mexican-American Mario Barrios in a fight being eyed to happen either at the MGM Grand or the T-Mobile Arena, both in Las Vegas.

But Pacquiao swears that fight is still a work in progress.

“Nothing’s final yet. We are still negotiating. Maybe (my comeback could happen) in December. Or November even.”

The Suzuki clash, though an exhibition, will be a real fight, Pacquiao said.

Last time he went up the ring, Pacquiao fought Korean MMA expert and YouTuber D.K. Yoo in Goyang, South Korea, in December 2022.

But his last pro match was a 12-round unanimous decision defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas in August 2021.