Stray carabao triggers MisOr smashup

CAGAYAN de Oro City — A stray carabao crossing the national highway triggered a two vehicle smashup in barangay Lobilo, Alubijid Misamis Oriental Sunday afternoon.

Police report said two vehicles, a Toyota Avanza driven by Leo Bangkoy, resident of Aloran Misamis Occidental and a Toyota L300 van driver driven by Edgardo Sablot, a resident of Kalilangan, Bukidnon were cruising at a high speed in the same direction towards Cagayan de Oro City.

Bangkoy came from the Laguindingan International Airport while Sablot was traveling from Iligan towards Cagayan de Oro City.

At about 3 p.m. while the two vehicles were approaching a curve in Barangay Lobilo in Alubijid town, a stray carabao still dragging a rope tied to its neck suddenly appeared slowly crossing the highway.

The sudden appearance of the beast caught the Avanza driver off guard and tried to evade carabao. But when the driver swerved to the right lane, the carabao also suddenly ran to the same direction and was hit by the Avanza. The impact threw the animal to the road side.

The driver of the L300 which was following the Avanza also lost control of the vehicle causing it to rear end the Avanza.

Both the Avanza and the L300 van sustained damage in their front and rear side while the carabao also sprawled on the road side sustaining several injuries.

No one was hurt in the accident while police are still conducting an investigation into the vehicular accident.

The owner of the carabao has yet to claim the carcass which was brought to the municipal police station.