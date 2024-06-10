Shopee incubation scheme eyes grads

One of the country’s leading e-commerce platforms, Shopee Philippines, started the Future Operations Leader Program (FLP), a graduate program that provides actual work experiences to fresh graduates and young professionals.

The project is in line with the Department of Trade and Industry’s prioritization of the establishment of infrastructure, systems and processes to help achieve seamless and efficient supply chains and further encourage digital adoption.

The FLP of Shopee Philippines underscores the importance of investing in human capital to encourage operational innovations and support DTI’s e-commerce vision.

Incubator company

“With Shopee’s industry expertise, we are in a favorable position to serve as an incubator for operations leaders. Designed to develop the skills and potential of aspiring operations innovators, effective communicators, solution-centered thinkers, and resilient future leaders, the Future Operations Leader Program aims to nurture the next generation of operational leaders through hands-on training to understand e-commerce logistics and fulfillment fully,” Karen Perez, head of HR Center for Excellence at Shopee Philippines, said.

Recent graduates and young professionals with three years of experience or less are eligible to apply to the two-year FLP.

For a holistic immersion in the e-commerce operations process, FLP associates will be given ownership of operations targets and meaningful projects and experience on-ground rotations in the warehouse, sorting center, and hubs nationwide.

They will also be assigned a manager, buddy and mentor to help guide them throughout their professional journey at Shopee.

In joining the FLP program, applicants must go through a four-step process that starts with an online assessment and continues through a series of interviews. Mobility and the capacity to be assigned to different locations across the country are required among applicants.