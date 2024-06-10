Shanaia Gomez is sweet, sultry in ‘Slow Dancing’

Former Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 housemate Shanaia Gomez gushes about a newfound love in her new song “Slow Dancing.”

“I dedicate this to all the young girls who dream big. I never thought I would be able to achieve my dream of releasing my music and this song represents the power of never giving up and where following your dreams can take you,” she said.

Shanaia envisioned the sweet and sultry track as the perfect fit to depict her image as a performer.

“I’m still discovering myself as a musician and I feel like I’m getting closer to the sound and overall vibe that I want to be as a performer with this song. It’s something my younger self never would’ve imagined for myself so I know she’d be so happy,” she shared.

“Slow Dancing” was composed and produced by Kapamilya artist Jeremy G while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos served as the supervising producer.

As a recording artist, Shanaia released her debut single “Para Sa’yo” quickly followed by the upbeat track “Awake” in 2022. Before her PBB stint, she auditioned in the first season of Idol Philippines in 2019.

Shanaia continued to star in different series such as Click, Like, Share, He’s Into Her, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, and is one of the mainstays of iWant ASAP. Recently, she appeared in the blockbuster film Rewind and in the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.