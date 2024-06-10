SCUTTLEBUTT

Firemen scorching over ticket sale

Metro Manila firefighters particularly officials are steaming over a verbal order from Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), National Capital Region F/Chief Supt. Nahum B. Tarroza obliging them to sell or buy raffle tickets initiated by a known fire suppression equipment supplier from Malabon City.

Officials from BFP-NCR told the DAILY TRIBUNE, that the raffle tickets were forwarded to them in bulk, corresponding to their ranks.

Those who have the ranks of inspectors, captains and major have been tasked to sell if not buy P20,000 worth of raffle tickets while higher officials were given P50,000 worth of tickets.

According to the raffle ticket obtained by this paper, the raffle prizes include a Toyota Hi-Ace Commuter van as the Grand Prize and a Yamaha NMax motorcycle as 2nd Prize, a Macbook Pro laptop as the 3rd Prize an Iphone 15 cellular phone as 4th Prize.

The raffle ticket that cost P99 per, was said to be initiated by FIRECOACH Trading based in Dampalit, Malabon City and themed as FIRECOACH Raffle Bonanza along with 10 “cash” consolation prizes that does not mention the amount.

The raffle draw is slated on 1 July at 4 p.m. without naming where the draw will be held. The ticket also does not have any mentioned that it was registered with the Department of Trade and Industry.

At the back of the said raffle ticket are the mechanics on how and who should join, noting that it is open to “ALL” and only “PAID RAFFLE STUBS” will be included in the draw. Winners should also present their ticket stubs within 60 days after the raffle. It also indicated that FIRECOACH has the final say on any dispute or questions regarding the raffle draw.

“Who will settle our burden of buying P20,000 or P50,000 worth of tickets if we don’t win?” a BFP official asked this reporter.