SB19, Bini, Flow G, SunKissed Lola to headline OPM concert

Prepare for a major celebration of today’s Original Pinoy Music (OPM), and the stories of success behind these chart-topping hits, as Puregold presents Nasa Atin ang Panalo concert on 12 July, 7 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The thanksgiving event, featuring phenomenal Filipino music talents SB19, BINI and Flow G, and a special performance by SunKissed Lola, celebrates Puregold’s remarkable milestone of reaching 500 stores in its 25th year. Through Nasa Atin ang Panalo, Puregold expresses its gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have long played a role in the company’s panalo story.

As can be gleaned from Puregold’s recent announcement on its social media pages, the star-studded Nasa Atin ang Panalo is set to be an unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and pure entertainment.

“We want it to be a heartfelt tribute to Filipino stories of grit, courage, change and success — panalo values that our concert artists possess and hope to inspire among their fellow Filipinos. And we are excitedly presenting these top musicians not only to showcase their talent and spotlight local music, but to highlight the stories of SB19, BINI, Flow G, and SunKissed Lola as they pursue their dreams,” Puregold Price Club Inc. president Vincent Co said.

Puregold shares why they chose to collaborate with these artists: P-Pop idols SB19 weathered a roller-coaster journey, staying resilient to sustain their rise in the music industry. Nation’s girl group BINI, meanwhile, sings about youthful romance, fun and empowerment. The group continually evolves to tell its stories in the most profound ways.

Flow G, now one of the icons in Philippine rap, has hurdled numerous challenges but has remained steadfast in his pursuit of hip-hop, relentlessly moving forward toward his goals.

Well-loved band SunKissed Lola, united by their passion for creating music, has transformed their dreams into reality, achieving success through their unwavering love for their craft.

Loyal Puregold customers can also look forward to Tita and Ninang Zones, where featured products and brands offer several fun activities.

Fans and followers can also check out the venue’s VIP Section to get the best view in the house; coliseum group photos that will capture moments with fellow fans celebrating the night together; and exclusive merchandise giveaways that will keep memories alive long after the event.

Puregold is mounting the concert in collaboration with Wish 107.5, a partnership that has been instrumental — since 2021 — in discovering and highlighting OPM talents.

