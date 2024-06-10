Ride or die with the ‘Bad boys’

Returning on set of the new Bad Boys movie is “the absolute best,” says Vanessa Hudgens. She first joined the franchise as Kelly in Bad Boys for Life (2020).

“The two of them just light up a room. When I came for the table read, Martin saw me and he goes, ‘Vanessa!’ And I was like, ‘My heart!’. He’s just the sweetest and so complimentary, always. And then we’ve got Will who is such a light, such a force,” Hudgens said.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die sees Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) in the biggest jam they’ve ever faced: when new evidence comes to light implicating the late Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) in a lifetime of drug-related crimes. They vow to clear his name, even if it means coming in the crosshairs of the cartel and the cops. Hudgens’s character Kelly is now in a secret romantic relationship with her Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) colleague Dorn, played by Alexander Ludwig.

Ludwig said that this film offered the chance to reveal more about a character that at first was a bit of a cipher. He said, “I loved the idea of playing this unassuming badass, a tech nerd with a history you don’t know about. At first glance, he just seems like this big puppy dog, and you realize that he’s had a tortured past.”

Hudgens teases that Ride or Die will deliver a good time for everyone. “This is a movie that you can rely on time and time again, to have a good laugh, to get some serious action, and a whole lot of heart,” she said.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. It is now available in cinemas nationwide.