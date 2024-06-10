RC Makati spends Service Project Day in Ilocos Sur

Since the launch of the Save Our Reefs project in Narvacan in 2021 as a signature project of past president Peter Manzano during his presidency, the Rotary Club of Makati (RC Makati) has made it a point to return year after year, not just to add more reef buds to the site but to also use the opportunity to conduct service missions and connect with our brother clubs in Ilocos Sur.

On 1 June, RC Makati, led by president Bing Matoto, embarked on a fulfilling day tour to serve the communities of Ilocos Sur.

Traveling on board the private plane of Universal Leaf courtesy of director Winston Uy, the team arrived at Vigan Airport and quickly proceeded to Narvacan.

Additional reef buds

First stop was Sulvec, Narvacan, which is the site of our Save Our Reefs project. Here, RC Makati deployed an additional 60 reef buds into Sulvec sea, bringing the total to 340 reef buds planted.

That particular effort is in partnership with RC Narvacan. The reef buds contain the names of new members and the Club’s guest speakers of the Club during its weekly luncheon meetings. Universal Leaf also added 20 more reef buds for this site.

The team then proceeded to the People’s Center for a brief program and the ceremonial turnover of 3,600 books from the Books Across the Seas program. Messages were shared by president Bing, director Winston, RC Narvacan president Caloy Valera, and Narvacan Mayor Pablito Sanidad.

The program concluded with the turnover of a copy of the municipal resolution recognizing the club’s support to their town.

Rotary Homes potential site

After a quick lunch at Chad’s Café hosted by the Rotary Club of Narvacan, the team conducted an ocular visit to a potential site for Rotary Homes, hoping to provide houses to the needy.

During the second leg of the tour, the team visited the Rotary Club of Vigan’s clubhouse, where a presentation was made on a joint project proposal for the provision of equipment to assess the eye health of students.

The final stop was made at the Ilocos National High School, where RC Makati distributed more books from its Books Across the Seas program, furthering the Club’s commitment to education.

Participating in the day’s activities were president Matoto, Philip Soliven, Paolo Turno, and incoming Director Andy Manalac, along with Director Winston and Adette Uy.

The day was marked by service and collaboration with RC Makati’s sister clubs in Ilocos Sur, reinforcing the Club’s unfaltering dedication to making a positive impact in the community.