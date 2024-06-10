QC commits healthcare access to transgenders

In a move hailed as a landmark decision for transgender rights, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced a new commitment to expand healthcare access and services for transgender and gender-diverse individuals on Monday.

The initiative, considered the first of its kind in the Philippines, builds upon Quezon City’s existing efforts to promote LGBTQI rights and well-being. Many transgender Filipinos nationwide face significant barriers in accessing essential healthcare services.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy, HIV and STI services, and other specific healthcare needs are often out of reach due to a lack of transgender-focused policies, programs, and clinics.

To address these disparities, the local government of Quezon City, as the host of this year’s Pride Ph celebration, has partnered with TLF Share Collective, a prominent community-led human rights and HIV response civil society organization.

This collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive transgender health program tailored to address the community’s unique health needs.

Belmonte and TLF Share Collective executive director Tacing Marasigan formalized this commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding, marking a significant step toward pioneering transgender-specific healthcare delivery in the Philippines.

“The partnership underscores Quezon City’s dedication to advancing transgender health and rights services, solidifying its position as a leader in progressive and inclusive governance,” Marasigan said.

“The ceremonial signing not only signifies the start of this vital collaboration but also represents a substantial leap towards the progressive realization of transgender and gender-diverse people’s right to health. This initiative serves as a testament to Quezon City’s commitment to fulfilling the promise of healthcare for all,” he added.