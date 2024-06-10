LATEST

Plus 10 PR points for gov't workers

Civil Service Commission Chair Karlo Nograles, with PIA Director General Joe Torres, announced that, under the new CSC Resolution No. 2301123, government workers who have been in service for at least 10 years can now receive an additional 10 Preference Rating points to their failed rating to reach the passing rate of 80.00 and obtain full Career Service Professional or Subprofessional eligibility. It was announced in a press briefing on Monday, 10 June 2024, at the PIA Building on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor