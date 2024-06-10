Padilla, Lapuz shine; Macasaet posts strong debut

BAGUIO CITY — Tristan Padilla and Montserrat Lapuz showcased their skills in the premier age category while young Brianna Macasaet made a striking debut in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour’s Luzon Series 3 at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Monday.

Padilla dominated the boys’ 15-18 class with a 72, starting strong on the back nine with three birdies against a bogey. Despite a shaky front nine marred by bogeys on the challenging opening holes of the hilly course, his round, highlighted by a near-ace on No. 3, gave him a five-stroke advantage over Charles Serdenia.

The Splendido Taal leg winner faltered with a 77, while Mark Kobayashi carded a 79 and Ramon Fabie and Gabriel Handog followed with 84 and 86, respectively.

“I gave myself a lot of opportunities but I need to work on my putting,” said Padilla, who finished second at Pradera Verde last month. His preparation on irons paid off with good birdie looks on Nos. 10 and 15, despite bogeys on Nos. 1, 4 and 14.

Padilla nearly aced No. 3 off a superb 5-iron knockdown shot into the wind that rested within a foot off the cup.

“I thought I made a hole-in-one,” Padilla said.

He didn’t need to, as his even-par output secured him a commanding lead in the 72-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, Serdenia struggled through a roller-coaster round in the somewhat cold, windy conditions at the tricky yet scenic Gary Player-designed course. The fairways wind through the stunning Cordillera mountain range, enveloped in the invigorating scent of pine and often shrouded in thick fogs late in the afternoon.

Serdenia gunned down five birdies but made eight bogeys in a 38-37 card marred by a double bogey on the difficult par-4 second hole, showcasing the course’s challenges that affected many players.

Lapuz, on the other hand, took charge in the girls’ 15-18 division despite an 18-over 90, edging out Rafa Anciano (92), Chloe Rada (94) and Angelica Bañez (98).

“The course is tough, especially the greens,” said Lapuz, who placed fourth at Pradera. She capitalized on a chip-in birdie on No. 17 despite a round filled with bogeys, a triple bogey, and a quadruple bogey on No. 2.