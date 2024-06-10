Marcos wants irrigation, power generation coupling

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday pressed the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to explore the potential of equipping the country’s irrigation assets with power generation facilities.

In his speech during the inauguration of the Cabaruan Solar-Powered Pump Irrigation Project in Isabela, Marcos underscored the need for innovative approaches to maximize the use of these resources and alleviate the financial burden on farmers.

Speaking in Filipino, the President said he asked “NIA to study which other irrigation assets in our country can be equipped with power generation facilities like this one or other facilities so that we can fully utilize them and reduce the operational costs borne by our farmers.”

The Cabaruan Solar-Powered Pump Irrigation Project features 1,056 solar panels with a combined output exceeding 739,000 watts.

The system can discharge up to 12,800 gallons of water per minute, expected to irrigate 350 hectares of farmland.

Marcos said the initiative could help Isabela regain its status as the leading rice-producing province of the country.

In his speech, Marcos recognized the Magat Dam’s contribution in providing water to farmers in Isabela and the Cagayan Valley.

The Magat Dam was inaugurated in 1982 during the administration of his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“My father, President Marcos Sr., was not wrong in having the Magat Dam built, as it would serve as the key to the development of agriculture here in Isabela and the entire Cagayan Valley,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive revealed that he is currently in discussions with NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen regarding the rehabilitation of the dam and the potential installation of solar panels as part of the administration’s modernization efforts.