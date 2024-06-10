Marcos pledges more agri aid to boost Cagayan's economy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that he will further bring more aid to the Cagayan Province in an aim to boost the region's economy.

Speaking before farmers, fisherfolk, and their families affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Region II (Cagayan Valley) during the ceremonial distribution of Presidential assistance, Marcos explained that he will continue the agriculture-related programs that his late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., has initiated.

"There is no doubt: My father deeply loved the people of Isabela, and sometimes you even came before those in Ilocos Norte," President Marcos Jr. said in Filipino to a cheering crowd, referencing his family's political stronghold.

"I have also inherited that love, which is why I made a point to come here personally to show you my care and support. You can be assured that I will continue his initiated promises, especially in advancing our agriculture and economy," Marcos added.

The President specifically highlighted water security as a key area of focus. In particular, Marcos said he already discussed immediate actions taken in collaboration with provincial officials.

"We immediately collaborated with your provincial officials to address the challenges we face in water security. During his administration, the Magat Dam was established to further strengthen the agricultural industry here in Region II," Marcos said.

During a ceremonial distribution at the Ilagan City Community Center in Ilagan City, the President provided P10,000 to each of 10 beneficiaries from the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Additionally, he allocated P50 million to each of the provincial governments of Isabela, Cagayan, and Nueva Vizcaya; P10 million to the provincial government of Batanes; and P30.92 million to the provincial government of Quirino.

This assistance was part of the administration's commitment to provide immediate relief to communities affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

Furthermore, Marcos handed over farm and fishing machinery, equipment, and toolkits to beneficiaries from various government agencies.