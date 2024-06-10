Mandaluyong braces for ‘dengue’ season

The local government of Mandaluyong City is urging the city’s barangays to prepare for the rainy season and take proactive measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever in observance of National Dengue Awareness Month.

Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. stressed the importance of community vigilance and preparedness as the rainy season approaches, a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes, the carriers of the dengue virus.

To combat the potential surge in mosquito-borne diseases, Abalos instructed the city engineering office to conduct drainage clearing operations to eliminate stagnant water, a common breeding site for mosquitoes.

“I have tasked the engineering office to prepare equipment and assist our barangays in cleaning canals and esteros, while simultaneously conducting defogging activities to eliminate not only mosquitoes but also cockroaches and rats,” Abalos said.

Dr. Federico Luis Castillo, the city health office’s medical officer and dengue control coordinator, echoed the mayor’s call for vigilance and preventive measures.

“Let us be cautious and always look for and destroy mosquito breeding grounds,” Castillo told DAILY TRUBINE.

“Our efforts to reduce the mosquito population are crucial. Let us identify the sources of mosquito eggs by voluntarily cleaning our surroundings, even small containers like bottles, cans, or plastic containers that can serve as breeding grounds,” he added.