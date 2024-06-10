Malaysian coach lifts Phl squash

Malaysian coach Wee Wern Low’s handling of the Philippine squash team turned out to be the gamechanger as the host squad wound up with four gold medals in the recently-concluded 8th SEA Cup Squash Championship at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Low, who is now the head coach of Kayod Pilipinas, told DAILY TRIBUNE she was happy to see the team pass rise to the occasion, especially with the Philippines getting half of the gold medals in the tournament.

The Philippines won the men’s jumbo doubles, women’s jumbo doubles, U23 doubles and the mixed jumbo doubles in the tournament while Malaysia dominated the men’s individual, women’s individual, mixed doubles and mixed team championships.

The Philippines settled for a silver in the mixed team championships as the Malaysians dominated the event for the eight consecutive time.

“It is important to test ourselves in Southeast Asia. I think this is a good stepping stone for us,” said Low, who took over as coach last March.

“I think we did what was expected of us. We got two bronze medals, which was expected.

Kayod Pilipinas’ 4-3-5 gold-silver-bronze medal tally was a better output compared to the 2022 edition in Malaysia where the Philippines finished with a 1-5-1 medal tally.”

Jemyca Aribado won the women’s jumbo doubles with Yvonne Alyssa Dalida, the mixed jumbo doubles with David Peliño, a silver medal in the mixed team championships and a bronze medal in the women’s individual event.

Peliño also won the men’s jumbo doubles with Raymark Begornia while Van-Aero Dalida and Meljohn Aribado won the U23 jumbo doubles over teammates Christopher Burga and Jonathan Reyes in an all-Filipino final.

Van-Aero Dalida and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida settled for a silver in the mixed doubles while Carl Carill and Lizette Reyes picked up a bronze medal in the same event.

The Philippines settled for a silver in the mixed team championships as the Malaysians dominated the event for the eight consecutive time.