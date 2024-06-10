Makati ready to lend a hand

The local government of Makati City on Monday has expressed its preparedness to provide financial assistance, knowledge exchange and benchmarking activities to local government units that needs it.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said that her administration is ready to lend a hand to any local government unit in the country and solidified her campaign following the turnover of P1-million financial assistance to the Province of Davao de Oro affected by shear line weather disturbance early this year.

The check was received by Davao de Oro provincial treasurer Grace Quintana on behalf of the province at Makati City Hall.