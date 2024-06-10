LTO deploys ‘E-Patrol’ services

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Monday that it has deployed E-Patrol Services at Rizal Park which will end on 11 June 2024 to process driver’s licenses and other services in celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said that the initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to bring government services closer to the people under his “Bagong Pilipinas” agenda.

“This also follows the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure fast and convenient services for the public,” Mendoza said.

Aside from driver’s license renewal, the E-Patrol Services also processed student permits, received complaints through its Public Assistance Complaints Desk, and assisted clients with concerns regarding the Land Transportation Management System Portal, including password changes and account retrieval.

Mendoza encouraged the public to take advantage of the E-Patrol Services, designed to provide a comfortable and fast transaction experience.

Applicants were required to bring necessary documents, including birth certificates, valid IDs, Theoretical Driving Course certificates for student permit applicants, and proof of passing the Comprehensive Driver’s Education exam.

“The LTO family joins the Filipino people in celebrating our 126th Independence Day. As part of our participation, we brought our services closer to our countrymen,” Mendoza said.

“We will continue to provide this kind of service to the public as part of the significant change in public service under the Bagong Pilipinas of President Marcos,” he added.