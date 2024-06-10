Historical action-drama ‘Pulang Araw’ coming to Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix shared an announcement video, a key part of the highly-anticipated historical action-drama series, "Pulang Araw", which is set to premiere on 26 July.

The series, which will stream 72 hours ahead of its scheduled airing on free TV, boasts a stellar cast featuring Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Alden Richards, and Dennis Trillo.

"Pulang Araw" chronicles the lives of Eduardo (Richards), Teresita (Lopez), Adelina (Forteza), and Hiroshi (Licauco) during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines. They navigate an intricate web of loyalty, betrayals, sacrifices, and resilience amidst the backdrop of a war ravaging the country.

"Pulang Araw" is directed by Dominic Zapata and written by Suzette Doctolero.