Gringo-led Reform PH Party seeks unity, progress

The Reform PH Party, led by former Senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan, was officially launched at the historic Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City on Monday afternoon.

The event, attended by prominent figures including Agriculture Assistant Secretary James Layug, former Congressman Willy Villarama and former Congressman Mike Defensor, marked the party’s formal introduction and council affirmation.

Layug, president of the Reform PH Party, highlighted the Philippines’ vast archipelago, burgeoning population, and rich natural resources, juxtaposed against persistent poverty. Drawing from his experience as one of the stalwarts during the Oakwood Mutiny, Layug emphasized the party’s commitment to reform and hope in Philippine politics.

Honasan, reflecting on his extensive tenure in both government service and rebellion, questioned the efficacy of elections in addressing the nation’s fundamental issues, particularly poverty. He underscored the party’s vision of politics grounded in idealism and reform, eschewing armed struggle in favor of unity and love.

“We thought that the elections would solve the basic problems of the country such as poverty,” he said. “What is the value of life if you are not happy?”

Emphasizing the importance of political competition within a healthy democratic framework, Honasan called for complete and accurate data as the new standard. He stressed the party’s commitment to inclusivity and unity, urging other political entities to embrace constructive competition.

“Our family, our home is our Party (Reform PH Party). Let’s compete in a good political system,” Honasan urged other political parties.